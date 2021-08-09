Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Task Force to Study Canine Breeding Facilities and Sourcing Standards to Meet August 12 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Task Force to Study Canine Breeding Facilities and Sourcing Standards will meet on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will include discussion on task force organization and planning. 

For more details or call-in information, please contact Cassie Shirk at cassie.shirk@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5886.

