ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Task Force to Study Canine Breeding Facilities and Sourcing Standards will meet on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will include discussion on task force organization and planning.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.