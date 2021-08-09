Airdrie Motel owners end Standstill Agreement after Suncor fails to remediate environmental contaminants since 1994
This failure to act by Suncor has cost the Jessa family over $1.5 million to date
It’s too late for our dad to see the justice he deserved but it’s not too late for my mom.”AIRDRIE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jessa family, who has owned Airdrie’s Horseman Motel for over three decades, has provided notice to Suncor Energy Inc. that they are cancelling their eight-year standstill agreement and resuming legal action to ensure that Suncor finally remediates the contamination on the Horseman Motel property.
— Nahid Jessa
The Horseman Motel was purchased in 1987 by the late Firoz (Frank) Jessa, a new Canadian whose grasp of English was limited, believing he signed a good faith agreement. The seller neglected to inform Mr. Jessa that the Petro Canada gas station located south of the property had left severe contamination on the motel grounds and surrounding properties. Mr. Jessa had hoped that this purchase would allow him to provide a good life for his family, for generations to come.
“Our dad came to Canada as a refugee. He and my mom worked day and night to purchase this motel so our family could live the Canadian dream,” said Nahid Jessa, Frank’s son. “This contamination has held us hostage for decades. Since the 1990s, our family business has languished, unable to expand and become what our parents had dreamed. We are only asking that Suncor do what is right, and that is to clean up its own mess.”
Suncor, as amalgamated with Petro Canada, has been aware of this contamination since 1994, yet it has failed to perform adequate remediations on the Horseman Motel property. The Jessa family has suffered damages for almost three decades as the family has been unable to obtain financing to renovate or expand the Motel or re-develop the property due to the presence of the contamination caused by Suncor and its predecessors.
In 2008, Suncor finally agreed to a Remedial Action Plan for the Horseman Motel grounds but has so far failed to fulfill many of their obligations in the plan. Alberta Environment has made multiple requests for Suncor to act on, or update, its Remedial Action Plan, but Suncor has consistently chosen to delay and avoid reasonable and timely remediation of the property.
The Jessa family had endured ongoing and severe damages because of this legal battle and the family entered a standstill agreement in 2013 to avoid bankruptcy. Suncor and its subsidiaries’ deep pockets and teams of lawyers have prolonged this battle for over three decades.
“Suncor has by no means adequately addressed the environmental contamination left behind and damages to the Jessa family. We are requesting a meeting with Suncor to discuss settlement of this matter, prior to bringing an application for summary judgement,” stated Rangi Jeerakathil of MLT Aikins LLP, who represents the Jessa family.
Nahid’s mother, Zubeda Jessa, now in her 70s, still works at the motel seven days a week alongside her children and grandchildren. Zubeda has made particularly significant financial sacrifices, including selling the family home and temporarily living in the Motel in the 90s to pay legal expenses. Recently, she has had to sell other assets to continue this fight for justice that has cost the family over $1.5 million to date.
“It’s too late for our dad to see the justice he deserved,” said Nahid, “but it’s not too late for my mom.”
