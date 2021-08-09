West Hartford Carpet Cleaners Recognized as Best Carpet Cleaner in the Region
A special award was given to West Hartford Carpet Cleaners for customer care and excellence in the services they provide.WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The guys and gals of West Hartford Carpet Cleaners want all their customers to know that they're appreciative of the recent award given to their company for being the best carpet cleaners in West Hartford and in the state. They are the only company in the local area that takes care of pet stains, odors, and other undesirable carpet woes for the most competitive rates in town. The company loves to give its clients more bang for their buck, and now they're being recognized for their incredible customer care.
As a way to give back, they have decided to extend one of the best deals that the crew has ever had for the remainder of the summer. It is their service for a whole-house carpet cleaning session at a flat-rate fee. The carpet cleaners are trained and experienced in tackling set-in stains in every carpeted room and leaving nothing behind but traces of fresh scents and squeaky clean fibers.
The award they have received is in part because of their extensive commercial carpet cleaning capabilities where they use truck-mounted steam cleaning equipment on all stains, dirt, and toxins so that they are adequately removed. Commercial and industrial carpet cleaning in West Hartford is something that this crew is truly passionate about.
The CEO and owner of West Hartford Carpet Cleaners had this to say about the recent award they received, "Well, you know, we really do what we can to give back to the community. Our loyal customers are the reason why we've been so successful over the years. Our carpet cleaning services are always performed with the satisfaction of the client in the number one spot. It's nice to know that all of our hard work is noticed, and we're more than happy to accept the recognition."
That attitude of care and compassion is precisely why local residents love the company so much. Everyone knows that small businesses have been hit hard due to lockdowns and restrictions, thus causing many of them to lose money. However, despite those hardships, the resilient and amazing West Hartford Carpet Cleaners insist that their customers deserve the highest level of service possible.
During the shutdown, many customers weren't able to get professional carpet cleaning services, and a lot of rugs were left for home treatments. In some cases, low-quality rug detergents were used and made the stains worse, especially pet stains. As a way to show their gratitude for the award for best carpet cleaners in West Hartford, the company wants to help out customers by offering special summer discounts to offset the costs of carpet damages.
An incredible characteristic of the company is that it specializes in set-in stains that have been on the rug or carpet for years. Most homeowners think that they are stuck with those stains, but the skilled carpet cleaners of West Hartford beg to differ. Specially formulated soaps are used to treat the stain and allow it to come right up off the fabric like magic. The detergents are abrasive to dirt and stains but gentle on the carpet's fragile fibers. That's why the company is known for treating expensive oriental rugs and antique carpets because their methods never harm the integrity of those precious heirlooms that may have been passed down through the generations.
Area, oriental, and antique rugs require special attention due to the nature of their makeup. Each carpet cleaner on the team has extensive knowledge on how to appropriately clean those types of rugs without harming them or causing colors to bleed. Through their proven methods, this is one carpet cleaning service that West Hartford Carpet Cleaners over-delivers on and something that was mentioned as part of the recognition given by the community.
"Rug cleaning is what we do best. I've been training in residential and commercial carpet cleaning methods as well as oriental rug cleaning. I think it's excellent that the owner of the company is handing out these once-in-a-lifetime deals to our loyal and potential customers," said one of the carpet cleaning employees. He went on to say, "I know many people have had to let things like carpet cleaning simmer on the back burner during the Covid-19 pandemic. It's great that we can help them affordably get the cleaning services they need."
In addition to carpet cleaning services, West Hartford Carpet Cleaners also offers hardwood floor refinishing, tile & grout cleaning, and upholstery cleaning. There might be some savvy summer deals happening in those areas, too, but potential customers are instructed to call the company at (860) 556-2093 to inquire. Visiting their user-friendly website at https://www.westhartfordcarpetcleaners.com/ is also strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made directly through the web form.
About West Hartford Carpet Cleaners
The West Hartford Carpet Cleaners, located in West Hartford, Connecticut, is dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. The business has been keeping carpets clean since 1999. Services offered by the company include carpet cleaning, area, oriental, and antique rug cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, hardwood floor refinishing, and upholstery care. A very special aspect of the company is that they only use high-quality detergents and tools to clean customer homes and businesses. Every soap used is specifically formulated for a purpose, and customers can count on it being pet and human-friendly. Upon scheduling an appointment, a new client is given a free consultation and estimate. It's important that customers know exactly what they are paying for and what that cost will be. The staff always looks forward to seeing the smiles on their customer's faces after years of set-in stains have been removed from carpets, rugs, and upholstery. Will you be this company's next success story? There's only one way to find out, and that is to set up an appointment today for affordable and reliable cleaning services.
