Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,527 in the last 365 days.

Montanans find insurance alternative, pitfalls, with health care sharing ministries

“At first I was kind of skeptical,” he said in a recent phone interview.

That was until 2012, when McGillvray said his premiums reached $1,500 a month.

“I just said, ‘I’m not doing that,’” he said.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings

Photo Courtesy of the Montana Legislature

McGillvray reviewed a few ministries; who they were for, who they weren’t for, what the plans covered and what wasn’t. A typical health care sharing ministry may require members to show that they attend church. They also won’t, for example, typically cover pregnancies out of wedlock or an abortion.

In the “gold plan” with his health care sharing ministry, the cost to cover McGillvray and his wife is $377 a month.

“This was a no-brainer for us,” he said. “Now I’m paying $5,000 a year.”

In the spirit of sharing, McGillvray’s ministry, Christian Healthcare Ministries, also sends out a monthly newsletter, where members can voluntarily contribute to another member who is experiencing high costs of unexpected medical needs.

“It’s truly a community of commonly shared ethics and believers,” he said.

But the other side of the ministry experience is no guarantee that the medical needs — like Maria’s surgery — will be covered when they arise. Pre-existing conditions can also be cause to deny a claim. This, regulators say, is what makes ministries “not insurance.”

You just read:

Montanans find insurance alternative, pitfalls, with health care sharing ministries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.