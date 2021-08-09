James L. Paterek Discusses How Authenticity and Leading With Intention Can Help Your Medical Facility

James L. Paterek says that the COVID-19 pandemic has torn the scab off of what he says is the biggest crisis in healthcare in the United States.

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 crisis has exposed a number of deficits in America, some of which have led to an awakening of many of the societal ills that plague the country. According to James. L. Paterek, one of the most challenging issues in the United States is the shortage of practicing healthcare workers and the ability of medical facilities to acquire and keep them. "It is important for people in our country to recognize that COVID-19 did not cause the shortage of physicians, nurses, mental health and other practitioners. What the pandemic did was exacerbate an issue that has been vastly ignored for years," James L. Paterek said . That is why James Paterek joined Andrew (Andy) Doro, founder, and C.E.O. of Millbrook Support Services, as Chief Operating Officer. Millbrook supplies Physicians, Nurses, Advanced Practice Providers, and Allied Healthcare staffing services to government agencies, American Indian Tribes, and commercial clients nationwide. "Andy Doro had the foresight to see the need for contract healthcare providers, and moreover, Millbrook has grown substantially supplying hundreds of professionals during the pandemic, but more importantly, we are honored to serve our fellow American brother and sisters," stated Jim Paterek. According to Mr. Paterek, one of the problems facing healthcare facilities is that the demand for quality healthcare workers is far greater than the pool of people available to them. "When the need for people outweighs the ability of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to find enough staff to operate at safe staffing levels, it can make it difficult to recruit and retain medical professionals. "The fact of the matter is, when you are looking to staff licensed professionals, it is important for leaders who are responsible for recruitment in their facilities to consider and understand that the beauty of a building and a stellar benefits package is secondary to a person who has worked hard and sacrifice to get licensed in their profession. Additionally, the leadership of healthcare facilities should incorporate the utilization of contract and temporary providers as these professionals come ready to work. During the pandemic, the use of locum tenens or contract providers increased substantially, and one could never imagine what would have been the outcome without these professionals." James L. Paterek said.Trust has to be an integral part of every aspect of the recruiting process. It also has to be the primary focus of a facility's retention strategy, according to Mr. Paterek. "The tenets of intentional leadership are key in terms of the ability of healthcare facilities to recruit, build and keep successful healthcare teams intact. One of the things I see is a lack of self-awareness among management teams. Management teams set themselves up for failure when they overlook the opportunity to engage in self-reflection. Successful leadership depends on each individual's ability to push beyond their ego and take an in-depth and unbiased look at their strengths and weaknesses. Once a person can be completely honest with themselves, they can begin to build character, which earns them the respect and trust they need to lead their team." Mr. Paterek said."Learning how to lead with integrity and authenticity are not impossible goals to reach for true leaders. At Millbrook, we have incorporated a corporate culture called the LifeLine, which empowers our people to be accountable for their actions. We often recite the title of Eugene O'Neill's play, The Iceman Cometh, because I.C.E. is part of our philosophy. It stands for Integrity Competence and Execution, which speaks for itself. I believe people make the things that should be so simple to achieve more difficult than they have to be. Doing basic common sense things like keeping their word and promising team members things they know they can't deliver goes a long way with employees. Being upfront and honest through tough times as well as the good times helps to build stronger, more committed teams that remain with their employers no matter what. One must remember that people and processes are the staples of a successful organization. Remember to be passionate and compassionate of those around them, as the healthcare sector is all about care. The Covid pandemic has challenged every person on this planet, leaving us questioning are we going to be bitter or better after this terrible experience. I'm going for Better!" James L. Paterek said. James Paterek, Chief Operating Officer of Millbrook Support Services, is a preeminent supplier of healthcare personnel to medical facilities nationwide. Additionally, Millbrook is a government contractor with a GSA-Federal Supply Schedule (F.S.S.) of the 621 I for Professional & Allied Healthcare Staffing Services with a geographical coverage area encompassing all 50 States, including Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico.