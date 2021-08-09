Kavelin Rumalla Joins Barrow Neurological Institute as Resident Doctor
Neurosurgery physician resident Kavelin Rumalla joins a prestigious Phoenix-based treatment and research institution.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With close family ties to the world of neurosurgery, Florida native Kavelin Rumalla had long sought to enter the field. Having recently graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and now residing in Phoenix, Arizona, Rumalla continues to pursue his dream, joining the team at the city's prestigious Barrow Neurological Institute in the process.
"I'm beyond happy to have joined the neurosurgery team at the Barrow Neurological Institute," says Kavelin Rumalla, speaking from his home in the Arizona state capital of Phoenix. "My goal is to contribute a great amount to the field," he adds, "and provide my patients with the best care possible."
Rumalla is a neurosurgery physician resident, medical researcher, and the United States Medical Licensing Examination tutor. Raised in Ocala, Florida, his journey into medicine started with a handshake from his younger brother's neurosurgeon before his first of several major operations.
Ultimately, neurosurgery saved a young Kavelin Rumalla's brother's life by massively reducing his seizure frequency. "I felt a strong calling to one day connect with patients at their most pivotal moments," he explains, "and discover what makes their lives meaningful while devising plans to maximize those wishes."
At the age of just 18, Rumalla jumped, he says, at an offer to begin his medical education and exploration of neurosurgery. He did so courtesy of a six-year accelerated BA/MD program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Kavelin Rumalla Graduates from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with Honors
Kavelin Rumalla recently graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with honors. Throughout his studies, the neurosurgery physician resident routinely volunteered for a wide range of charities, nonprofit organizations, and other good causes. Among these was Kansas City's famous Uplift Organization, responsible for delivering care and compassion to the homeless.
Now, he joins the team at Barrow Neurological Institute. The world's largest neurological disease treatment and research institution, Barrow Neurological Institute is consistently ranked among the best neurosurgical training centers in the United States.
"It's the culmination of early family hardships, interactions with phenomenal mentors, research interests, an affinity for surgical neuroanatomy, and memorable clinical experiences," Rumalla reveals. "As I embark on this journey, I'll never forget my brother's battle and his neurosurgery team's unparalleled level of dedication, conscientiousness, and compassion," he goes on.
"I believe my intrinsic drive, collegiality, and growth mindset, plus my love for this specialty," adds Rumalla, wrapping up, "will make me a valuable neurosurgery team member."
Outside of his career in neurosurgery, Kavelin Rumalla is similarly passionate about team sports, powerlifting, and skiing. When he's not working, he can be found watching or playing baseball, football, golf, and ping pong. Rumalla also enjoys playing the piano, hiking in his favorite national parks, and spending as much time as possible with his family.
