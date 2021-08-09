Dena Konrad, CEO of Dena Tech Solutions, to open a new office in San Francisco

Dena Konrad Dena Konrad Dena Konrad

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dena Konrad is proud to announce that her company, Dena Tech Solutions, will be opening a new office in San Francisco in January 2022.

The move is informed by the growing demand for her services in this location, especially by tech and financial services startups. So far, over 30% of her company’s business comes from this locality, and she finds it prudent to bring services closer to one of her core markets.

Dena Tech Solutions will be offering all the services it offers at its headquarters in Kansas, and a lot more through the new office. Clients will be able to request onsite networks and systems analysis for any vulnerabilities. They will also be in a position to access some of the latest tools in cybersecurity in real-time.

As part of the new office launch, the company is also taking the opportunity to introduce blockchain-focused cybersecurity services. It has announced that going into the next year, it will be offering Dapps security audits and protection services. It is taking this move in light of the growing cybersecurity threats targeting the Dapps ecosystem in the blockchain.

The company is already test-running this service and has so far helped five projects secure their smart contracts with a high degree of efficiency. It also has five more projects that it has committed with and hopes to expand exponentially once the full rollout happens. It is all part of Konrad’s strategy to offer comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that cut across industries. So far, her biggest clientele is in Fintech, but she is quickly growing it to include other industries as well.

Companies looking for high-quality cybersecurity services can count on Konrad’s expertise to get the job done. In a world where cybersecurity is getting more complicated by the day, you need a company led by a person who is skilled and highly passionate about cybersecurity.

Dena Konrad, the company’s founder was fascinated with computers as far back as high school. She even used to develop computer programs for her classmates. This passion drove her to pursue a degree in applied mathematics and graduate top of her class. This saw her land a job at a fintech company, doing data analysis and other technical aspects. It is while working there that she realized a huge gap in cybersecurity. Most of the time, the company’s systems were under threats of attack, and the solutions they had in place didn’t seem to get the job done as expected.

Being the passionate problem-solver she is, Konrad went back to school to gain the necessary skills to get the job done. She pursued a Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity engineering. It was after completing this degree that she started Dena Tech Solutions. By leveraging her math and cybersecurity skills, Konrad has managed to come up with highly innovative cybersecurity solutions that protect clients from some of the most sophisticated cyberattacks of recent times.

Recently, she was able to identify a vulnerability in one of her client’s networks that would have led to a loss of millions in data. The vulnerability was so hard to detect that even the cybersecurity systems that the client had in place could find it. Her company could detect this vulnerability due to the advanced technologies that it uses to detect vulnerabilities in computer systems and fix them. In collaboration with her team, they have developed an advanced artificial intelligence system that analyzes systems and finds areas that an attacker with the time, resources, and motivation can identify and exploit with ease.

Besides offering advanced cybersecurity protections, the company offers its services more affordable than most of the available solutions. The company can offer its services affordably because it leverages the power of A.I. to make its services as efficient as possible. This has helped the company keep its costs 20% lower than most of its competitors. It is a move that has helped it stay on the cutting edge and pass the same benefits to its clients.

The company also prides itself on the ability to offer highly personalized services to all its clients. It can combine the highly personalized services of a small company and the quality that you would expect from a major corporation with deep pockets. This company has been able to achieve this because its core team is made up of a small, but highly skilled team of cyber-tech experts. These are then helped by an equally lean but highly effective of communications experts. This means that they can coordinate easily, and clients can receive instant feedback not just from the communications team, but from the tech team as well. So far, a lot of clients have received such personalized services at the Kansas office. The new office in San Francisco will operate on the same ideals. It’s a plus, especially for fintech companies that need instant solutions to their cybersecurity problems in case they come under any sort of attack.



About Dena Tech Solutions

Dena Tech Solutions is a cybersecurity company based in Kansas. It offers a wide array of cybersecurity solutions that include threat detection, and real-time protection in the event of an attack. The company also offers consultancy services to companies that would like to have their systems professionally analyzed for any risks of attacks, even when they have cybersecurity solutions in place.



About Dena Konrad

Dena Konrad is a cybersecurity expert, and the founder of Dena Tech Solutions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics, and a Master of Science degree in Cybersecurity Engineering. In the course of her career, she has helped multiple companies avoid cybersecurity risks that could have led to millions of dollars in losses. She operates from Dena Tech Solutions Kansas office.