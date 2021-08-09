Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,527 in the last 365 days.

Former Clarksville Councilman, Wife Indicted on Charges of Fraud, Perjury

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Clarksville City Councilman and his wife, on charges of fraud and perjury.

On March 3rd, at the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI agents began investigating allegations that then-City of Clarksville Councilman Richard Garrett had violated election laws. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that indicated Garrett and his wife Laquvia Garrett were responsible for perjury and voter registration fraud.

On August 3rd, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Richard Jeremiah Garrett (DOB 10/27/1984) with one count of perjury and two counts of voter registration fraud, and Laquvia Shieka Garrett (DOB 06/17/1986) with one count of perjury and one count of voter registration fraud. Richard and Laquvia Garrett were booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon, with bonds set at $8,000 and $6,500, respectively.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Clarksville Councilman, Wife Indicted on Charges of Fraud, Perjury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.