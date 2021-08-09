Saturday night hours added to the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements project beginning Aug. 14

Main, News Posted on Aug 9, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that Saturday night hours will be added to the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements project, beginning on Aug. 14, 2021. Construction will close four lanes on Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange. At least one lane will remain open to motorists at all times, nightly. The weekly roadwork schedule is as follows.

Monday – Thursday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 9:00am

Saturday nights (starts Aug. 14) 4 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am

The H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements project will reinforce the eastbound lanes of the viaduct from the Pearl Harbor Interchange to the Keehi Interchange. Improvements include repairs to the concrete deck and expansion joints, surface treatment installations, and pavement markings. Crews will begin work at the Pearl Harbor Interchange in the left lanes, moving east until they reach Middle Street, then work on the remaining eastbound right lanes and select ramps from the Pearl Harbor Interchange to Keehi Interchange.

For the safety of motorists, lanes may be closed in sequence on Nimitz Highway, in case of falling debris.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and check traffic apps like GoAkamai.org, before getting on the road. Roadwork is anticipated to be completed by January 2023, weather permitting.

