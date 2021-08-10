Donald Dirren Discusses Several Benefits of Purchasing Life Insurance While You're Young
Financial advisor Donald Dirren recently discussed several benefits of purchasing life insurance while you're young.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald Dirren has been a top financial advisor in the state of Arizona for more than 30 years. His decades of expertise have led him to understand the ins and outs of different types of investments and life preparation tactics. Dirren recently discussed why individuals should consider purchasing life insurance while they're young.
"It's understandable that people begin thinking about life insurance later in life," Donald Dirren said. "But it's important for financial advisors to clue young people in to why purchasing life insurance earlier in life could be beneficial."
Dirren explained that one of the most obvious reasons to take out life insurance young is to protect your loved ones. However, many people only consider life insurance in terms of protecting their children when, in fact, life insurance can be used to protect parents and other co-signers too.
Many young people have credit card debt, student loans, and other finances they'll need to pay off at some point in life. However, if a young person dies, the parents or other loan co-signers can be held responsible for these debts. Life insurance can also protect your partner from losing a home or other major investments that you've signed on together. Of course, life insurance can protect possible future dependents too.
"Buying life insurance young can allow a person to lock in better rates than down the road," Donald Dirren said. "Your premiums will remain the same for the length of policy, unless you make changes to the coverage down the road. This means you can secure a lower premium at a young age and end up paying less on life insurance over the course of your lifetime than someone who bought later."
Donald Dirren explained that purchasing life insurance can also decrease the amount a person pays on other insurance polices, such as home or auto insurance. Adding life insurance with the same provider can lower the price paid for the other policies.
Similarly, Dirren explained that life insurance can help a person earn credit. The cash value of a life insurance policy grows over time, and a policyholder can even borrow against that amount in the future. Like most investments, the younger a person buys into life insurance, the greater its value will be in the end.
"Most importantly, life insurance gives you the peace of mind that your loved ones will be protected if something happens to you," Dirren finished. "It's a small investment that can results in numerous benefits, but that peace of mind is absolutely priceless."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here