CNC Factory to automate Houses for Warriors’ production for American veterans
The Best CNC of 2020, CNC Factory's Python XPR, automates all the heavy lifting & critical thinking for a ridiculously easy manufacturing process.
CNC Factory just signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Houses for Warriors to help automate their operations in helping homeless and injured veterans.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC Factory just signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Houses for Warriors (HFW) for the donation of the 5th generation Python XPR CNC Router to help automate HFW’s operations in helping homeless and injured veterans.
Houses for Warriors is a Colorado-based non-profit and licensed contractor that helps homeless and injured veterans obtain suitable housing by providing transitional housing services and free home repairs and major renovations to meet disability needs. HFW Founder, Andrew Canales, has been searching for a particular CNC router --one that allows even injured veterans on wheelchairs to operate-- for months. “When I saw how the Python’s loading and unloading tables let you run the machine with a single operator and without heavy lifting, we knew it was a perfect fit for us”, says Canales. “And we were beyond excited when we found out that no G-code knowledge is needed— it means any of our volunteers can be easily trained to help with production. What a game changer!”.
CNC Factory President, Chris Corrales, who has always envisioned making CNC automation as commonplace and as easy as using a table saw, was happy to help. “Houses for Warriors’ commitment to providing comfortable, safe, and all-inclusive living environments to our veterans is very noble. There is no greater cause we’d be prouder to support”, he says.
The Python XPR 4x8 machine exhibited at the 2021 AWFS Fair will be donated to Houses for Warriors after the show along with a V300 smart vacuum pump. The Python is the latest, driverless and fully-loaded CNC router by CNC Factory. By pressing a few buttons, it can go into autopilot and load materials; align, mark, and cut them; and unload them while cleaning the spoilboard with no direct human intervention. Soon, HFW will be taking commercial contractor orders for custom cabinetry and wood products from the public as well, all for the benefit of American veterans. For more information on HFW, visit www.housesforwarriors.org. To learn more about 5G CNC, visit www.cncfactory.com.
Jae Santos
CNC Factory
+1 714-581-5999
email us here
Python XPR demo