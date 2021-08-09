Clean Group Is Providing Urgent COVID-19 Cleaning To Help Businesses Reopen In Sydney

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney is a company that realizes how very important it is in this unprecedented time in history for businesses to stay as highly sanitized as possible. That’s why this company is working around the clock to keep businesses open by doing COVID-19 cleaning in Sydney. Its Covid-19 specialty cleaning treatments use state-of-the-art equipment is the most effective way for any business to try to keep from being a source of virus spread and to help keep their employees healthy and productive. This is something that those who work for this reputable Sydney commercial cleaner take great pride in.

The regional operations manager, Stephen Matthews, says, “These days with the ongoing pandemic there is no such thing as a business being too clean. That’s why we have researched and developed one of the best ways to keep any office environment or other business setting just as sanitized as possible. It's something that we call our Covid Deep Clean service. It is such an impactful area sanitization treatment that the chemical used in the process is even recognized by the Australian Health Department.”

According to Matthews, Covid-19 has been around long enough now that people know much more about it. This includes the amount of time the virus can remain active on surfaces. He says that some of these time frames are a real eye-opener and show just how valuable their Covid deep cleaning treatments can be. Some of the time frames that he mentioned Covid can remain active on a surface include 5-days on glass, 4-days on wood, 3-days on plastic & stainless steel, and 24-hours on cardboard. Those are numbers that are very concerning especially in areas of a business where employees or customers tend to congregate regularly.

The regional operations manager went on to talk about exactly how their Covid Deep Cleaning service works. He said the key to this type of cleaning lies in both the application equipment and the chemical that they use in that specialized application equipment. The state-of-the-art electrostatic sprayers that they use in the process are one of the keys. That’s because it spreads a chemical mist over more than just the top surface of objects. He mentioned that because the chemical is applied electrostatically, the mist tends to bend around objects and cover with spray almost the entirety of their exposed surface area. The chemical that they use in these advanced electrostatic sprayers is known to be very impactful against Covid-19. So much so, that it is even a Department of Health TGA-approved chemical in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. Matthews added that when they meet with a business to come up with a Covid-19 cleaning plan for them, they are more than happy to explain more about how their Covid Deep Cleaning service works.

Matthews also discussed how they can help businesses with urgent Covid-19 cleaning in Sydney. These are businesses that have shut down because of several infections being traced to them as the source. Being shut down is something that few businesses can afford to happen for very long. He stated that since their Covid deep cleans come with certification, Clean Group Sydney can confirm that a business has been sanitized to the standards set forth by the Safe Work Australia guidelines. This aids a business that has been shuttered because of Covid concerns getting fast and easy approval from the Department of Health to reopen.

Sydney businesses that would like more information about Clean Group’s Covid Deep Cleaning services can contact them by phone, email, or by filling out the form that’s found on the company website. Matthews says that they are very flexible when it comes to their Covid-19 cleaning services and they are more than happy to work with a company’s preferred cleaning time and help them tailor a cleaning plan that addresses all of their major Covid-19 concerns. He added that their Covid Deep Cleaning with clearance checklist and certification can be effectively applied to more than just office spaces too; this includes gyms, schools, childcare facilities, medical buildings, schools, commercial strata areas, and more.

Stephen Matthews