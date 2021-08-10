Submit Release
Bellevue, WA Design/Build firm Gallagher Construction, LLC named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2021

We all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a design/build remodeling company because of our clients, so we treat them accordingly”
— Sean Gallagher
Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Gallagher Construction, LLC as the No. 417 on its 43rd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2021. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2021, the TOP 500 represented $13 billion in remodeling sales volume on 1.1 million jobs.

Gallagher Construction, LLC was chosen as a 2021 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Gallagher Construction, LLC is a full-service residential Design/Build remodeling company located in Bellevue, Washington and serves the greater eastside communities of King County. Gallagher has achieved year over year growth since its founding in 2014 and is built upon the principles of being Client Focused, Quality Driven and Community Based. “We all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a design/build remodeling company because of our clients, so we treat them accordingly,” states owner Sean Gallagher who co-founded the firm along with operations manager Adam Hunnicutt 8 years-ago. “It truly is a team effort, and we all really enjoy what we do,” adds Adam.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, firms that are ranked on the 2021 TOP 500 are experiencing a boom in business. Firms that have made the list multiple years tend to share common attributes — strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, as well as leading sales and marketing programs,” said, Patrick O’Toole, co-owner and publisher of Qualified Remodeler. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their ongoing success in remodeling and home improvement.”

Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found on www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

