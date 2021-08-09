Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (09 August 2021)

Thirteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in the past three days at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Central Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Adi-Keih (5), Dubarwa (1), and Mendefera (1); Sothern Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,492 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,589.