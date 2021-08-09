Change of Date for Road Closure on River Road (State Route 56)

The Pennsylvania Department of Tansportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change of date for the road closure on River Road (State Route 0056)/Gravel Bar Road (State Route 2055) in Parks and Kiskiminetas Townships, Armstrong County.

The new closure date begins August 15, 2021.

The area affected is between the intersections of State Route 2052 and State Route 2064 – from Vocelli Pizza to Taps and Caps on State Route 56.

Motorists should use the following detour:

North Vandergrift side: State Route 56 West to State Route 356 South to State Route 66 North

North Apollo/Apollo side: State Route 66 South to State Route 356 North to State Route 56 East

Signs will be posted directing motorists along the detour route.

The anticipated date to open on August 27, 2021.

Glorietta Bridge #1 is located at the intersection of Gravel Bar Road and State Route 56. Work is to include replacement of the existing culvert, roadway reconstruction, drainage enhancements, guiderail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Plum Contracting of Greensburg, PA is the contractor for this project. There is an anticipated completion date of December 2023 for this $4.9 million dollar project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.