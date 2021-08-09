Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on August 18

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. in person at the Foxhall Equine Rehabilitation Center, 2760 Hess Road, Monkton. 

The meeting will begin with a tour of Foxhall’s new, state-of-the-art facilities. Following the tour, attendees will hear from two guest speakers, Dr. Alicia Long from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and Joe DeFrancis, former owner of the Maryland Jockey Club tracks and current member of the U.S. Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) Commission. Following the speakers’ presentations, the meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. 

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 by Aug. 13.

