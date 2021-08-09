Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Commercial satellite imaging market is expected to reach$5,256.4 Mn by 2026. This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities and restraints of the market.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The global commercial satellite imaging market was valued at $2,240.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,256.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026.Get Sample Copy of the Report @Satellite imaging is a technology that offers real-time geospatial information in the form of images. These images are further used across various industries for commercial purposes. Thus, the Importance of satellite images for commercial use is increasing across the globe, as the information extracted from these images helps to strengthen defense operation, security services, and other vital uses at global level as whole or for a particular country.The global commercial satellite imaging market was valued at $2,240.0 million, and it anticipated to reach $5,256.4 million by the end of 2026, registering CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increase in applications of satellite imaging services such as geospatial mapping, disaster mapping, urban planning, and energy management is driving the overall growth of the market. Moreover, rise in requirement of satellite imaging data analytics from various industries that need critical information regarding geospatial and environmental conditions for effective resource management is fueling the growth of the market. Satellite imagery is used in various commercial applications such as selection of construction sites, surrounding areas, route planning, monitoring of infrastructural projects, and 3D modeling of excavation areas, which further accelerate the market growth..To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @The global commercial satellite imaging market is segmented into application, end use, and region. The applications covered in the study include geospatial data acquisition & mapping, urban planning & development, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, surveillance & security, defense & intelligence, and others. Geospatial data acquisition & mapping accounted for the highest share, due to its application in archaeology, construction, government, military, mining, and civil engineering sector.By end use, the market is bifurcated into government, military defense, forestry and agriculture, energy, civil engineering & archaeology, transportation & logistics, and others. The defense sector is the major shareholder, owing to the fact that governments from various countries invest in aerial security to develop security programs with the help of geospatial mapping services.Market segmentation based on region includes North America, Europe, and LAMEA. North America has emerged as the global leader in this market. Established aerospace and defense industry is mainly contributing in the North America commercial satellite imaging market growth.Enquire for customization in Report @Presence of some of the major companies such as Google Inc., DigitalGlobe, GeoEye, Inc., and ImageSat International N.V. in North America is further driving the market growth, and is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities. Key players operating in the global commercial satellite imaging market are BlackSky Global LLC, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, Inc., Harris Corporation, ImageSat International N.V., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Telespazio France, UrtheCast Corp, and others.Key Findings of the Commercial Satellite Imaging Market :The Asia-Pacific is the regional market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of nearly 11.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast periodA comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is providedGovernment segment by end use accounted for the largest commercial satellite imaging share and it is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast periodThe commercial satellite imaging market size is provided in terms of revenueAn extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business movesThe qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the commercial satellite imaging industry while the quantitative data provides the market size in terms of revenueThe report provides an in-depth commercial satellite imaging market analysis of the forecast along with the current and future market trendsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesUSA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1(855)550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: www.alliedmarketresearch.com