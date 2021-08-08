Governor Wolf: Over $1 Million in New Funding Awarded to Delaware County Community College for Maritime Manufacturing Training

Governor Tom Wolf announced over $1 million in funding for Delaware County Community College through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program to train over 300 individuals for high-demand occupations in welding, shipbuilding, and manufacturing. The college has worked closely with regional employers to identify what training is most in demand to meet the industry’s rapidly growing need for skilled employees.

“The maritime manufacturing industry sector in Pennsylvania’s southeast region is anticipating a major increase in need for hundreds of skilled employees to support new and ongoing operations and Delaware County Community College’s relationship with the industry has helped identify employment areas with the greatest need, leading to the creation of catered training opportunities that will best support local manufacturers,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is pleased to announce this funding that will support hundreds of individuals in obtaining training for in-demand manufacturing careers.”

Delaware County Community College was awarded $1,108,500 and will work with its partners in the Collegiate Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development (CCWED) to develop and deliver three training programs for 315 trainees in Flux-Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) Welding Training, Shipbuilding Training, and FCAW Qualification. The FCAW Training program gives beginning welders or current students the specialty welding skills required for shipbuilding. The Shipbuilding Training program introduces trainees to the industry, critical terminology, processes, and skills required for a variety of positions at a shipyard. The FCAW Qualification program offers experienced welders 16 hours of preparation for an employer qualification test.

CCWED provides business and industry with a comprehensive, coordinated approach to developing a highly skilled workforce for the region. CCWED is a partnership of Drexel University and five area community colleges: Community College of Philadelphia, Delaware County Community College, Bucks County Community College, Montgomery County Community College, and Camden County College in New Jersey.

“Delaware County Community College and our CCWED partners stand ready to provide the skilled workforce training necessary to meet the needs of the region’s fast-growing maritime industry,” said CCWED Chair and Delaware County Community College President Dr. L. Joy Gates Black. “Maritime workers are critically important to the region, and maritime jobs provide good, family-sustaining wages to individuals who receive the prerequisite training.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 58 projects and invested more than $13.5 million through the Training-to-Career program. Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration's commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website