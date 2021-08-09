Submit Release
Nebraska Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) Meeting

Meeting location: Jack Huck Continuing Education Center, 300 rooms, 301 So. 68th Street Place, Lincoln.

The Early Childhood Coordinating Council was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.

This is a public meeting of the Council and will be be held Friday, August 20th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in room 300 at the Southeast Community College Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, located at 301 So. 68th Street Place in Lincoln. Public comment  will be accepted from 9:10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Draft agenda to come.

