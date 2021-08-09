Synchronous Condenser Market to Reach $751.0 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for power factor correction and reactive power compensation and rapid rise in renewable power integration drive the growth of the global synchronous condenser market. The stoppage of building & construction activities of new electric utility infrastructure, grid network, renewable power plants, and other power plants due to unavailability of workers and required materials led to reduced demand for synchronous condensers.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global synchronous condenser market garnered $568.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $751.0 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, regional scenarios, and competitive scenarios.

Increase in demand for power factor correction and reactive power compensation and rapid rise in renewable power integration drive the growth of the global synchronous condenser market. However, high cost and availability of alternatives hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth of the HVDC network and transition of synchronous generator to synchronous condenser present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of synchronous condensers have been halted due to lockdown measures taken by governments of many countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in manufacturing with full capacity.

The stoppage of building & construction activities of new electric utility infrastructure, grid network, renewable power plants, and other power plants due to unavailability of workers and required materials led to reduced demand for synchronous condensers.

The import-export ban led to supply chain disruptions and created the supply-demand gap. As the restrictions will be lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global synchronous condenser market based on type, cooling type, starting method, reactive power rating, end user, and region.

Based on cooling type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the hydrogen-cooled segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the electrical utilities segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global synchronous condenser market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is estimated to grow at the largest CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on starting method, the static frequency converter segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the pony motors segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global synchronous condenser market analyzed in the research include ABB, Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Andritz, General Electric, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ideal Electric Power Co., Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Siemens Energy, and WEG Group.

