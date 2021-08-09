Stethoscope Market Worth USD 520.0 Million by 2028 at 5.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Stethoscope Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Manual Stethoscope (Fetal Stethoscope), Electronic Stethoscope (Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Heart Rate Detectors), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Stethoscope Market Information by Type, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to cross USD 520.0 Million by 2028 at 5.2% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The stethoscope is made up of two earpieces slanted at the same angle as the ear canal, rubber tubing, and a plate with either a diaphragm or a bell. High-frequency sounds are emphasized by the diaphragm, whereas low-frequency sounds are transmitted by the bell. Both a diaphragm and a bell are included in dual-headed stethoscopes. Stethoscopes of higher quality transmit sounds more effectively and are more durable than inexpensive types. The earpieces should be snug and comfortable in the ear canals; the goal is for sound to go uninterrupted from the patient to the eardrum. Since COVID-19 has ushered in a new era of infection control awareness, the advantages of using a stethoscope must be logically appraised against the risks.

Market Drivers:

Factors such as the rising incidence rate of life-threatening disorders, higher healthcare spending, and ongoing research and development are driving the global market. Furthermore, technical advances such as Bluetooth communication with digital wireless hearing aids are likely to boost market expansion during the assessment period. However, the market is estimated to be steered by important collaborations resulting in 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope products, which is a game-changing tool for physicians as they analyze, diagnose, and monitor their patients, thanks to a collaboration between 3M and Eko. The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope connects to Eko's software and AI algorithms to assist doctors in better analyze sounds and diagnose heart murmurs by providing both analog and digital auscultation choices.

Competitive Landscape:

The outstanding companies in the stethoscope market are:

3M

A&D Medical

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardionics

GF Health Products

Heine Optotechnik

McCoy Medical

Medline Industries

Omron Corporation

Rudolf Riester

Smith's Medical

Welch Allyn

Market Restraints:

While a stethoscope is a helpful tool, other technology such as handheld ultrasound scanners with disposable protective coverings may be a better option. In some economies, a weak healthcare system and limited access to health services are limiting the growth of the stethoscope market.

COVID 19 Analysis of Stethoscope Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into question the stethoscope's three-fold function as a diagnostic tool, a symbol of the patient-provider relationship, and an infectious disease vector. Even after a single physical examination of the patient, stethoscope contamination is high. The diaphragm of the stethoscope is the most commonly contaminated area. Although there are numerous studies on bacterial stethoscope contamination, few studies on viral stethoscope contamination are due to the complicated and expensive methods of virus detection. As a result, providers are being trained about stethoscope contamination, analyzing current hygiene procedures, and innovating rather than abandoning the stethoscope. For instance, XECH, India's emerging innovation brand, has introduced the XECH STEROSTET, a one-of-a-kind and India's first stethoscope sterilizer that employs a unique UV-C GI technology to efficiently sterilize stethoscope diaphragms of all sizes. Around two years ago, Xech began research to produce the SteroStet. SteroStet is a device that successfully sterilizes a stethoscope diaphragm without the use of chemicals or liquids, extending the life of the costly medical gadget. Using cutting-edge UV-C GI technology, the stethoscope is sterilized in just five minutes while switching from one patient to another.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the manual stethoscope segment is projected to spur the global market in the approaching period.

By End User, the segments of hospitals and clinics are estimated to promote the development of the stethoscope market in the upcoming period.

Regional Insights

Because of rising per capita healthcare expenditures, the Americas are likely to lead the global stethoscope market. The market is expected to develop due to increased product innovation and widespread acceptance of new technology. Recently, AseptiScope, Inc., a privately funded clinical innovation business, announced the DiskCover System's debut, its flagship device for safeguarding patients from pathogen exposure. The DiskCover System is the first and only practical and successful solution to the long-standing problem of stethoscope hygiene. The stethoscope is known as the "clinician's third hand" since it is the most often used medical device, with over 5.5 billion annual auscultations in the United States alone. The System provides single-use aseptic disc covers that have been shown to protect patients from hazardous germs and pollutants on the stethoscope diaphragm without impairing the acoustics required for an effective diagnosis.

In the global stethoscope market, Europe experienced significant growth. This region's market growth is due to the presence of a well-established healthcare system. The region's expansion is further aided by an increase in the patient population. Due to an increase in the number of health welfare programs, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest expanding region in the market.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

