Hikers Rescued in Wapack National Wildlife Refuge

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton 603-271-3361 August 9, 2021

Greenfield, NH – On August 8, 2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch about two hikers in Greenfield in Wapack National Wildlife Refuge who were lost and in need of assistance. Dustin Molkentine, 28, and Gabriela Goulart, 27, both from Merrimack, NH, had hiked to the summit of North Pack Monadnock and began the hike down the mountain when they lost their sense of direction. Goulart then called 911 but her cell phone disconnected due to low battery during the call. Fortunately, 911 was able to get GPS coordinates for the cell phone. The coordinates showed that Molkentine and Goulart were only a short distance off of Teds Trail approximately 2 miles from the trailhead.

Greenfield Fire Department, Lyndeborough Fire Department, and Conservation Officers from the Fish and Game Department responded to the trailhead on Mountain Road in Greenfield. Greenfield Fire Department and Lyndenborough Fire Department sent two search teams up the trail toward the cell phone coordinates from 911. At approximately 11:45 p.m., the two search teams located Molkentine and Goulart near the GPS coordinates who were assisted back to the trailhead arriving at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.