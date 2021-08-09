Global Low Calorie Snacks Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in awareness about health, increase in demand for convenience food, and change in culture and lifestyle of people in emerging markets propel the growth of the global low calorie snacks market. Moreover, the market across Europe region held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global low calorie snacks industry was pegged at $7.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $24.1 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in awareness about health, increase in demand for convenience food, and change in culture and lifestyle of people in emerging markets propel the growth of the global low calorie snacks market. On the other hand, availability of healthier substitutes and high cost of production of organic foods hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in willingness of consumers to buy premium and environment friendly products offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 356 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12219

Covid-19 Scenario:

Covid-19 pandemic resulted in increased health consciousness among people. The lockdown, furthermore, augmented the trend of health and fitness all over the world. This in turn boosted the demand for low calorie snacks.

The market witnessed certain challenges during the initial phase of the lockdown including disrupted supply chain and manufacturing.

The global market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the savory snacks segment dominated with the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global low calorie snacks market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the sweet snacks segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Low Calorie Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12219?reqfor=covid

Based on packaging type, the pouches segment held the largest share in 2020, with nearly half of the global low calorie snacks market, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Whereas, the jars segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The Europe region held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global low calorie snacks market, and would maintain its leadership status by 2030. At the same time, the LAMEA region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.0% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12219

The key market players profiled in the report include Hain Celestial, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., Danone, General Mills, Inc., Mondelez International, Nestle S. A, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com