New Jersey-based Cory R. Cole of Brielle, finally set to return to the Florida Keys as he schedules a long-overdue return to surfing.
I can't wait to get back to Islamorada, especially after months of travel restrictions and minimal options for surfing”BRIELLA, NJ, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following more than a year of travel restrictions in response to the global health crisis, many surfers like Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, are long overdue for a return to the waves. A talented soccer player and snowboarder, Cole is now set to return to one of his favorite places to embrace his main love of surfing – the Florida Keys village of Islamorada.
"I can't wait to get back to Islamorada, especially after months of travel restrictions and minimal options for surfing," says Cole, speaking from his home in Brielle, New Jersey.
Islamorada encompasses six of the world-famous Florida Keys, renowned globally for their stunning coral reefs. The village is also popular with avid surfers, and Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, is no exception. "Islamorada is a perfect place to scuba dive, too, thanks to its pristine reefs," adds Cole, who's also an experienced and passionate diver.
In addition to surfing and scuba diving, Islamorada is further renowned for its dolphin encounters. Meanwhile, the History of Diving Museum, Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park, and Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park all continue to draw visitors to the Florida Keys village.
Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, has traveled extensively in his search for the best places to surf, scuba dive, and snowboard alike. Thankfully for Cole, however, he doesn't always have to travel too far to embrace his first love. "Closer to home, New Jersey's Cape May, for example, is also great for diving," he explains, "weather and visibility permitting."
Cape May is around a two-hour drive south of the New Jersey-based surfer's home in Monmouth County. "In addition to its potential for surfing, the city boasts an abundance of fantastic shops and restaurants," he adds, "and the Cape May Lighthouse provides stunning views out across the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean."
Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, also looking forward to this year's Premier League season
Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, isn't only passionate about surfing, snowboarding, and scuba diving. He is, at the same time, an enthusiastic follower of English Premier League soccer. A longtime supporter of Manchester United Football club, Cole recently spoke out about his team's chances in the 2021-2022 season.
"As it stands, many clubs have something of a mountain to climb this season," said the Manchester United fan, "but I'm hopeful of our chances of Premier League glory in 2022, as are many other United supporters going into the upcoming soccer season."
Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, is a graduate of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with a background in carpentry and construction. Not just a fan of soccer, he's also a gifted player of the sport. Further to his love of snowboarding, surfing, scuba diving, and soccer, his other interests include classic car restoration and spending time in the gym.
