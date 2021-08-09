In-Wheel Motor Market to Generate $12.04 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[345 Pages Report] Surge in demand for convenience and safety features and strict safety regulations of governments for the automotive sector fuel the growth of the global in-wheel motor market. Asia-Pacific held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030. Production activities of in-wheel motor hindered due to lockdown restrictions carried out by governments in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prominent Players: Ecomove GmbH, Elaphe Ltd., e-Traction B.V., Lordstown Motors, MW Motors, NSK, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler AG, Nissan Motor Company, LTD., and Ziehl-Abegg SE.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-wheel motor market generated $577.20 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $12.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 35.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

High demand for safety and convenience features, increase in demand for electric vehicles, and stringent safety regulations set by the government for the automotive industry drive the growth of the global in-wheel motor market. However, high manufacturing cost and decrease in global vehicle production hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of applications regarding the use of electric motors and surge in penetration of electric vehicles present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10702

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of in-wheel motor stopped due to lockdown restrictions implemented by governments across many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. The automotive companies have been facing various issues in production due to mandated plant closures by governments. Moreover, raw materials shortage and supply chain disruptions presented challenges in production with full capacity.

Owing to halt in operations in the automotive industry, the demand for in-wheel motors in production of commercial vehicles and passenger cars reduced significantly. However, the demand is estimated to grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations restart.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global in-wheel motor market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, vehicle class, cooling type, power output type, weight, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10702

Based on propulsion type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicles segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 38.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global in-wheel motor market , and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 38.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-in-wheel-motors-market/purchase-options

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 40.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global in-wheel motor market analyzed in the research include Ecomove GmbH, e-Traction B.V., Elaphe Ltd., MW Motors, Lordstown Motors, NTN Corporation, NSK, Nissan Motor Company, LTD., Schaeffler AG, and Ziehl-Abegg SE.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10702





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Hub Motor Market by Product (Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter or Motorcycle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Position (Front Hub Motor and Rear Hub Motor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Type (Alternate Current (AC) Motor (Synchronous AC Motor, and Induction AC Motor), and Direct Current (DC) Motor (Brushed DC Motor, Brushless DC Motor, and Hermetic Motor) and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Cars) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Traction Motor Market by Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle and Industrial Vehicles), Type (DC Traction Motor, AC Traction Motor and Synchronous Motor) and Power Rating (Less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW and More than 400 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Electric Bus Traction Motor Market by Power Rating (Below 200 Kilowatt (kw), 200 – 400 Kilowatt (kw), and Above 400 Kilowatt (kw)), and Type (Alternating Current (AC), and Direct Current (DC)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Electric Passenger Car Traction Motor Market by Power Rating (Below 200 Kilowatt (kw), 200 – 400 Kilowatt (kw), and Above 400 Kilowatt (kw)), and Type (Alternating Current (AC), and Direct Current (DC)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Differential Assembly, Starter Motor and, Bevel Gear Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Tractors), Region (North America, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World); Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor Market by Type (AC, and DC), by Power (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW), by Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Two-Wheeler Hub Motor Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Bike, Electric Scooter and Electric Motorcycle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Installation (Front and Rear), Power Output (Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW, and Above 3 kW), and Motor (Gearless and Geared): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com