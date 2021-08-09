Global Safety Knives Market to Reach US$ 321.9 Million by 2027; Increasing Penetration of Online Shopping to bolster Market Growth, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global safety knives market was valued at US$ 238.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Safety Knives Market:

Top target market players in the global safety knives market are offering safety knives with various innovative features, this is a key factor driving demand for safety knives products globally. For instance, Safety, Inc. offers iSlice Slice Safety Cutter, which features a finger-friendly microscopic ceramic blade. It is a quick, easy, and safe substitute for traditional safety knives. This knife is perfect for removing shrink-wrap, thin film, and opening of clamshell plastic packaging & flexible packaging. The company also offers auto-retractable box cutter, which features the company’s patented ceramic safety blade that helps in reducing the risk of injuries. The ergonomic handle protects hands during usage and limits blade exposure, thus making a safer and comfortable cutting experience. For added safety, the blade automatically retracts back into the shaft when the slider button is released.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global safety knives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Increasing penetration of online channel in B2B market place is expected to drive the market growth of safety knives during the forecast period. Online channel creates wider ecosystems for companies, has new capabilities, and allow companies to generate new sources of revenue. Moreover, online channels are efficient in terms of time and cost, as it serves as a one-stop shop for B2B buyers. E-commerce provides an opportunity to acquire new customers, while retaining and growing loyalty with existing customers, which also helps to drive the safety knives market.

A B2B e-commerce website not only helps to acquire new customers but it also allows to implement an automated cross-sell and upsell recommendation program. This can help companies to increase sales by offering relevant suggestions to customers and encourage them to purchase items with more features and functionalities. For instance, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the value of global B2B e-commerce in 2018 was US$ 21 trillion. This showcases that nowadays, individuals are preferring to shop via online platforms more. Henceforth, a B2B e-commerce website selling safety knives is anticipated to acquire more customers as well propel the target market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global safety knives market include Martor KG, Slice, Inc., The Safety Knife Company, Techni Trade, Hyde Tools, Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Irwin Industrial Tools, Apex Tool Group, LLC, Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Olfa Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and HTK Company.

Key players are focusing on strategic regional expansion to increase their geographical presence and gain a stronger customer base. For instance, in 2016, Techni Trade completed construction of the administrative, production building, and the warehouse of its cutting tool products in Čelákovice, Prague-East.

