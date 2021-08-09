Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Health Center Week

Health Center Week is being Celebrated August 8-14, 2021

“From Seattle to Atlanta, I’ve seen first-hand the critical role health centers play in serving communities, particularly to help fight the pandemic. After quickly transitioning from providing in-person primary care to offering telehealth services, they continue to test, vaccinate, and act as lifelines to communities disproportionately hit by COVID-19. Under the American Rescue Plan, the Biden-Harris Administration has invested over $7.3 billion in health centers to support COVID-19 response efforts across underserved communities. No matter a person’s circumstance, health care must be in reach. I thank the nation’s nearly 1,400 health centers and their staff for keeping our families, particularly vulnerable communities, healthy. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to support their critical work.”