Tempesta Media Celebrates 10 Years as a Content Marketing Pioneer
The company has served thousands of customers and writers during this time.MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital marketing company, Tempesta Media, celebrates its 10th anniversary. A decade ago, the company started with a mission to rapidly change the world of digital marketing. The company’s name and logo, meaning “storm” in Italian, symbolizes this goal. In the ten years since its founding, Tempesta Media has helped pioneer the content marketing industry.
Background and accomplishments
The company’s founder and CEO, Michael Marchese, started Tempesta Media in 2011, launching the first version of its content marketing platform.
Over the next decade, its platform and managed service would rapidly expand to serve over 10,000 companies. Among its many achievements, Tempesta Media was:
● Part of the first group of 1871 incubation companies.
● A Chicago PitchFEST finalist.
● Named by the FUND Conference as one of the top ten fastest-growing companies.
In 2019, the company moved its headquarters from Chicago to Michigan City, Indiana. “Three years ago, when we were considering where to relocate the company's headquarters, Northwest Indiana kept coming up at the top of our list of options. There was and continues to be strong momentum and growth,” stated Marchese, himself a graduate of Munster High School and Indiana University.
Tempesta Media today
Not resting on its past successes, the company continues to innovate. Recently, it launched a major addition to its platform, Simple Social Share™, which gives businesses the ability to tightly integrate their content and social media marketing programs together.
Business leaders agree that Tempesta Media continues to innovate with advanced B2B solutions. Jennifer Ratcliff, Director of Digital Media at MNI, commented, “What started out as a basic content management platform 10 years ago has transformed into an end-to-end digital marketing solution that drives revenue and results for B2B companies.”
Powered by a world-class team
Tempesta Media’s team has been a critical part of its success. As Kristan Manley, Director of Service Delivery at Tempesta Media, revealed, “People are the most valuable asset of any business. It’s great to be able to work at a company and in an environment with talented, passionate people.”
When powerful technology is coupled with a strong team, customers see the results. “Tempesta Media continues to lead the content marketing industry with innovative solutions,” commented Jason Wadler, former Co-CEO of JiMMYBAR.
As part of its 10-year anniversary, Tempesta Media is offering several promotions, exclusive to B2B businesses throughout Northwest Indiana. Promotions are available at TempestaMedia.com.
About us
Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of content, social, and influencer marketing solutions that drive revenue for businesses. Our managed service brings together our cutting-edge technology with our world-class expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, manufacturing, business services, technology, and trade services. For more information, please contact us at (312) 371-0555 or Sales@TempestaMedia.com.
