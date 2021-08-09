Medical Device Security Market 2021: Latest Updates with Market Shares, Revenue, Topmost Industry Competitors by 2027

The rise in demand for connected medical devices in the healthcare sector is driving market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in cyber-attacks and threats in the healthcare industry, rise in demand for connected medical devices, and strict government guidelines drive the growth of the global medical device security market The global medical device security market generated $6.23 billion in 2019 and is estimated to garner $17.49 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 13.8% from 2020 to 2027.Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global medical device security market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is due to increase in connected medical devices among hospitals and rise in need for connected devices to optimize patient care services. However, the medical segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to stringent FDA regulations for medical devices and needs to reduce cybersecurity risks in the rapidly changing environment in the healthcare industry across the globe.Based on component, the solution segment accounted for around two-thirds of the global medical device security market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to need to manage different types of cyber-attacks on medical devices. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to adoption of different services to ensure the effective functioning of medical devices.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 173 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10931 Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global medical device security market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to rise in IT spending in the healthcare sector and surge in adoption of connected medical devices in hospitals. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the establishment of presence of key players of the software in emerging countries such as China and India.Profiling Key Players: Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, DXC Technology, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos Ltd, and Symantec Corporation.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10931 Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.