Louisiana Hip-Hop Artist Baj Announces Upcoming Rap Album Entitled Changes 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- James Walker, better known by his artist name, Baj, has announced the release of his upcoming album, entitled “Changes 2.” Driven by his personal struggles with a variety of hardships, the hip-hop artist endeavors to inspire others in difficult situations with his music.
The oldest child in a large family, Baj grew up in New Iberia, Louisiana. As a member of an economically disadvantaged community, Baj struggled with homelessness throughout his early life. Further, his father’s premature death motivated him to step up for his family and search for something more.
Though he always had a passion for hip-hop, sports were his original means for coping with the challenging circumstances of his youth. At an early age, the artist showed impressive athletic ability. Through football, Baj was able to develop discipline and learn what it takes to be successful.
After graduating high school, the Louisiana artist hung up his football cleats and decided to pursue a career in music. In combination with his god-given talent, the artist applied his rock-solid work ethic to achieve rapid success.
His most popular song, “No Trust,” has accumulated an impressive 300,000 YouTube views and received over 75,000 listens on Spotify. In the song, Baj addresses issues such as friendship, family, romance, and betrayal. The track boasts a catchy hook, in which Baj laments that life’s challenges have left him unable to trust anyone.
The new album deals with similar themes, such as overcoming pain, maintaining motivation, and taking care of his loved ones.
Baj said: “I want to relate to people and touch them in a different way with my music. I know that even when one dream is close, there's another one waiting for you. I’m just 25, but I’ll be a better artist by the time I reach 27. I trust in the grind, and I know I’ll continue to develop into a truly one-of-a-kind musician.”
Interested parties can listen to the artist’s music catalog at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0o0JLDyYCAGbWP6LhMUdV5?si=J2xilinjSI2TrjplAoSMlg&dl_branch=1
James Walker
James Walker
Bajbybaj
