Customer experience management software market projected to Reach $23,835 million by 2027 | CAGR 15.6%

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing adoption of digitalization, technological advancements in cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, rapid integration of multichannel touchpoints into a single platform, and the increasing need to analyze customer data to draw business insights to increase revenue are some of the primary factors boosting the customer experience management market.Increase in prominence of the on-demand business model and surge in adoption of omni-channel shopping behavior have boosted the growth of the global customer experience management software market . On the contrary, intricacies in integrating electronic data interchange and data synchronization coupled with bias in operational data leading to an incomplete insight generation hamper the market growth. However, advent of AI integrated customer experience management software and the emergence of the cloud-based business model would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The global customer experience management software market size was valued at $7,571 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $23,835 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.Based on components, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market.The global customer experience management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, platform, industry, and region.On the basis of the platform, the voice assistants segment would register the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. However, the mobile app segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to two-fifths of the market.The global customer experience management software market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market.Profiling Key Players: Adobe, IBM, Avaya, Oracle, Nice, Verint, SAP, SAS, Zendesk, and Salesforce.