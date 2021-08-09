Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Clinical Trials Report 2026

Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Offers Unexplored Growth Opportunity Says Kuick Research

/EIN News/ -- DELHI, India, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Global Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:



Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4 Billion by 2026

Role of FGFR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

Global FGFR Market Assessment (US$) by Region & Cancer Type

Clinical & Sales Insight on Approved FGFR Inhibitors: 3 (Belvesra, Pemazyre & Truseltiq)

Dosage & Drug Price Insight on Approved FGFR Inhibitors

Comprehensive Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Phase & Patient Segment: 53 Drugs in Trials

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-fibroblast-growth-factor-receptor-market-size-sales-companies-insight-growth-clinical-trials-balversa-erdafitinib-truseltiq-pemigatinib-pemazyre-infigratinib-human-fgfr1-fgfr2-fgfr3-pathway-cancer-mutation-fda-approved-fgfr-inhibitor

During the past few years, the demand of receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors is increasing exponentially as several studies have demonstrated a crucial role of these receptors in the regulation of normal cell growth and division. Fibroblast growth factor receptors are one of the major receptors tyrosine kinase, which is expressed over the normal cells and mutation in this receptor is associated with the initiation of cancer and its proliferation. The FGFR inhibitors are one of the emerging classes of drugs that are able to target the FGFR mutated cancers and this approach has potential to replace various traditional as well as novel cancer therapies.

After the approval of first drug of this class in 2019, various leading pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies start considering this approach as one of the ideal therapy for targeting leading types of cancers. At present, 3 drugs of FGFR inhibitor class are available in the market i.e. Balversa, Pemazyre and Truseltiq, which are recommended for the management of urothelial cancer and cholangiocarcinoma. The acceptance of these commercially available FGFR inhibitors is indicating towards the future market potential of this segment and many new candidates of this class are expected to get approval in next few years.

Balversa is a product of Janssen pharmaceuticals, and it is currently under investigation for exploring its role in the management of other cancers including prostate cancer, lymphoma and other solid tumors. Further, Pemazyre is a product of Incyte Corporation and it is also demonstrating therapeutic efficacy in the management of other leading cancers in the form of monotherapy as well as combinational therapy. In the case of Trusletiq, it is a product of BridgeBio pharma and recently got approval in US while it also demonstrated potential to treat various other cancers in clinical studies.

Further, Pemazyre is the only drug of FGFR inhibitors class available outside US. The other drugs of this class are expected to get approval in other emerging markets by the end of next year. Over the next few years, the therapy and the associated market is believed to deliver a huge impact on increasing the overall survival rate and cancer recurrence rate, which is also considered as potent drivers for the market. Along with this, the healthcare sector of leading countries is also encouraging the manufacturers to develop novel class for improving the survival rate of the cancer. The global market of FGFR inhibitors is believed to cross the market of US$ 4 Billion by the end of year 2026 and it will hold a major share of the cancer drug market.

Further, the efficacy of FGFR inhibitors as combinational agent is also gaining interest of the researchers as it has potential to improve the effectiveness of various traditional as well as novel therapeutic approaches and this ability of FGFR inhibitors is established a landmark in cancer therapeutic segment. The market has also achieved a high status when referred to the number of publications that it has done in the past few years. The leading pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are currently conducting various clinical trials to develop novel candidates of this class and to expand its therapeutic area. All these factors are indicating towards the future competitive landscape in this class and this segment has potential to overtake major portion of the cancer market.

The global FGFR inhibitor market report involves in-depth analysis of the various parameters related to this segment along with the analysis of current as well as future market opportunity. The report also analyze the wide range of applications of this class in cancer management along with the clinical trends, market drivers and possible challenges related to FGFR inhibitors market . It is forecasted that the FGFR inhibitors will overtake a major share of targeted cancer therapies and the future of this segment is full of opportunities. In this instance, the therapy is estimated to be one of the greatest breakthroughs for the researchers as well as patients.

Contact:

Neeraj Chawla

Research Head

+91-981410366

neeraj@kuickresearch.com

https://www.kuickresearch.com