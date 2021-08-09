At 30.7% of CAGR, hyper-converged infrastructure market projected to hit $33.16 billion by 2026 along with key players
Increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to rise demand for hyper-converged infrastructure market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) drive the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. However, vendor lock-ins are expected to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments regarding data center infrastructure present new opportunities for growth.
The global hyper-converged infrastructure market garnered $3.84 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $33.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share based on revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to shift toward novel technology that offers cloud-like economics for current data centers without compromising availability, performance, or reliability. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 36.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in hybrid cloud deployments along with surge in number of mission-critical applications.
Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to increase in digitization and adoption of robust digital transformation strategies. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to implementation in digital workspaces and data center efficiency for reducing operational costs.
Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to proliferation of data centers across the globe to lower down complexity and enhance scalability. Contrarily, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in cloud migration activities and cost saving benefits.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
