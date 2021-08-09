Malware analysis market witness rapid industry growth over 2021-2026 - AMR Study
The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of false alerts.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend, and increase in malware and phishing threats among enterprises have boosted the growth of the global malware analysis market. Increasing government initiatives is attributing to the growth of the market.
The global malware analysis market accounted for $3.27 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $24.15 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.
The on-premise segment is anticipated to register the largest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of these systems as it offers enhanced security features. However, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global malware analysis market, due to the different services offered by the cloud.
The service segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services. However, the solution segment dominated the global malware analysis market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market, as malware analysis solutions are less expensive and are fastest to deploy.
The global malware analysis market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, owing to the rising competition between cloud-based service providers and the key market players in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the study period, due to the increasing usage of mobile data for various applications such as mobile banking and social media.
Profiling Key Players: Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet Inc., Qualys Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. Malware analysis market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the malware analysis market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of malware analysis market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of malware analysis market -particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the malware analysis market.
