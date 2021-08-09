London’s Rising Female MC AEMZO Drops Intergalactic Pop/Jungle Summer Banger ‘Light Years’ (13th August)
Produced in the pandemic, futuristic pop/hip-hop artist AEMZO wears her heart on her sleeve in this energetic Love-In-The-Time-Of-COVID summer dance smash
'Light Years' - AEMZO
This August 13th, futuristic London based pop/hip-hop female MC Aemzo is dropping ‘Light Years’: her addictive, high-octane, heart-warming new single borne from lockdown heartache.
Emerging from the underground UK hip-hop scene, Aemzo’s unique hybrid futuristic sound is stunningly showcased in the interstellar new single, which marks her 10th official release.
Blending elements of dubstep, garage and jungle Aemzo’s sweet, pop-leaning London-twanged flow glides effortlessly over the bright, mesmerising dance rhythm. Meanwhile her lyrics, inspired by navigating love in lockdown across different timezones, are playfully relatable.
“‘Light Years’ is about the frustrations of falling in love with someone living in a different country during lockdown. Because of time zones, it felt as if we may as well have been on completely different planets.” — AEMZO
Written and produced by Aemzo at Planet B Studio in the peak of the pandemic, the soaring dance hit spins a story of long-distance lockdown feels that forms a connection deeper than the oceans
between the lovers.
Aemzo’s energetic lovelorn lyrics reinforce the paradoxical realities of social media and the challenges of connecting through screens throughout lockdown. But ‘Light Years’ is a smash of a single that proves that from love and passion, creativity endures.
Aemzo’s single ‘Light Years’ will be available on all streaming platforms on
August 13, 2021.
For bookings and interviews, contact Aemzo at aemzo@live.com.
ABOUT AEMZO
Fusing futuristic pop-style songwriting with old school dance and hip- hop rhythms is rising solo artist/producer and female MC, Aemzo.
Feisty and spiritual with gritty London roots, the self-produced hyper- creative intuitively crafts her sound from an eclectic pool of influences, fusing genres like dance, dubstep, neo-soul and jungle into an effortless Brit-pop sound that pays tribute to her underground roots. You can expect layered harmonies, skippy flows and playful references to raving and relationships all within the same Aemzo verse.
Aemzo began her music journey with a keyboard and guitar, developing a love for drumming aged 10. By 18 years old, she was writing and collaborating on original underground hip- hop music, resulting in one of her early YouTube releases making it onto an “Illest Female Emcees” CD mix. Aemzo’s songs have since been globally streamed and played on radio stations including BBC Introducing, In2Beatz, Reprezent Brixton, Excitement (L.A.) and more.
Since hitting #1 on Reverb Nation with her debut single ‘Tropical Rain’, Aemzo continues to evolve with every track - meanwhile showcasing her creativity and profound perspectives on modern life and love. Her artistic inspirations include nature, finding pockets of solitude in city, and more generally, the healing nature of self-exploration. Aemzo finds the creative process therapeutic: her moods often play a guiding role in finding her truth and making meaningful music.
Baring her soul in song with heart-on-sleeve lyrics, bouncing melodies, and a distinctively London flow, Aemzo joins the legacy of trend- setting, boundary-breaking female artists with an evolving artistic direction, cementing her spot as a key emerging talent in UK music.
Songwhip ; https://songwhip.com/aemzo
YouTube; https://www.youtube.com/user/amyjzing
Spotify PRE SAVE LINK: https://ffm.to/aemzolightyears
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/3MvhVtwtKfL42KlubfNKM3?si=MBxeDJ3iTIGWNxiQlTMLkA&dl_branch=1
Aemzo Bless
Multiverdsal Records
