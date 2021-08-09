Global Antacids Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Antacids Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Antacids Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Antacids Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the antacids market is expected to grow from $2.91 billion in 2020 to $3.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%. Poor lifestyle choices resulting in a higher prevalence of acidity are an important driver for the growth of the antacids market.

The antacids market consists of sales of antacids which are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion. It includes drug class such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonists, surgical simulators, and acid neutralizers in the form of either tablet, liquid, or powder. Examples of antacids include Alka Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, Tums, and Pepto-Bismol.

Trends In The Global Antacids Market

The mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacid market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid, and powder form until now. However, researchers have now come up with antacids which are made up of micro-mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent. An example of a mouth-melting instant relief antacid is Sunpharma's 'Pepmelt', which integrates the effects of herbal constituents present in it with the contemporary mouth melting technology.

Global Antacids Market Segments:

The global antacids market is further segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, formulation type and geography.

Drug Class: Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others

By Formulation Type: Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Others

By Geography: The global antacids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antacids Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antacids global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antacids market, antacids global market share, antacids global market players, antacids global market segments and geographies, antacids market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The antacids global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Antacids Market Organizations Covered: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

