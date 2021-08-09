Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth Is Due To Significant Rise In Health Consciousness Of Consumers

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-alcoholic beer manufacturers are introducing innovative products into the market owing to a significant rise in awareness of health consciousness among consumers. Consumers are more concerned about their health and are accepting paying more for food that is specifically good for health. There is an increase in demand in the no or low alcohol beer market from people with health illnesses. To capitalize on this, many companies are launching new products into the market to increase their share in the market. For instance, in 2021, UNLTD IPA, an alcohol-free beer manufacturer launched a non-alcoholic beer that has only 13 calories per bottle, is vegan friendly, and gluten-free. Similarly, Athletic Brewing Company, a non-alcoholic beer producer has launched All Out, an extra dark stout with a full-bodied mouthfeel and toasty finish, accented with coffee and bittersweet chocolate.

Major players covered in the global non-alcoholic beer industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev, BERNARD Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company, Erdinger Weibbrau, Heineken N.V., Krombacher Brauerei, Moscow Brewing Company, Royal Swinkels Family Brewers, Suntory Holdings Limited, Kirin Brewery Company, and The Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan.

Read More On The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beer-global-market-report

The global non-alcoholic beer market size is expected to grow from $15.09 billion in 2020 to $16.65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-alcoholic beer market is expected to reach $23.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

This alcohol-free spirits market consists of sales of non-alcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture non-alcoholic beer. Non-alcoholic beer contains 0% to 1.2% of alcohol and it is generally manufactured by removing alcohol from the finished product or by boiling beer to evaporate the alcohol.

The main types of non-alcoholic beer are alcohol-free and low alcohol. Low alcohol beers are those that taste similar to beer but contain a significantly less amount of alcohol. The main types of materials used in producing non-alcoholic beer include malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, others. The various categories of non-alcoholic beer are plain and flavored. These types of beer are sold to consumers through store-based and non-store-based sales channels.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-alcoholic beer market overview, forecast non-alcoholic beer market size and growth for the whole market, non-alcoholic beer market segments, and geographies, non-alcoholic beer market trends, non-alcoholic beer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1895&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Functional Beverages Market - By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Others), By Function (Health And Wellness, Wealth Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick And Mortar, Specialty Food service Stores, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-market

Beer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beer-global-market-report

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Beer, Wine And Brandy, Spirits), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels), By Category (Mass, Premium), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on : https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/