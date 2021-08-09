Global Ironers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Ironers Market 2021-2030

Ironers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Ironers Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ironers Global Market Report 2021: COVIS-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the ironers market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2020 to $1.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The growth in the urban population coupled with the increasing demand among the millennials to look well-dressed, the rise in disposable incomes, and increasing affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for ironers.

The electric ironers manufacturing market consists of sales of electric ironers. An Ironer is a tool for leveling clothes and fabrics and uses power within a range of 300-1000W.

Trends In The Global Ironers Market

There has been a growing popularity of smart home ironers in the market. Smart home ironers are devices which are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi. The increased popularity of smart appliances can be attributed to the increased demand for smart homes, the rise in internet and smartphone penetration, and energy efficiency initiatives. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology also supports the development of smart appliances. For instance, smart ironers contain an accelerometer chip installed in them which automatically switches off the iron by detecting the idle state. Bluetooth enabled ironers can provide the users with the status of the iron such as temperature, power usage etc. on their mobile phone and other Bluetooth enabled devices.

Global Ironers Market Segments:

The global ironers market is further segmented based on product type, function, distribution channel, application and geography.

By Product Type: Dry Iron, Steam Iron, Garment Steamer

By Function: Automatic, Non-automatic

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global ironers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ironers Market Organizations Covered: GE, Hamilton Beach, Joy Mangano, Kenmore, Electrolux, Haier, Flyco, LG, Applica, Black and Decker, Bosch, Conair, Morphy Richards, Tefal, Philips, Delonghi, Hoover, Russell Hobbs, Breville, Kalorik, Panasonic, Rowenta, Samsung, Shark, Singer, Steamfast, Sunbeam, Tefal, Whirlpool.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

