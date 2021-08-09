Base Oil Industry Outlook Shows 7% Growth Rate Due To The Automotive Sector As A Major Driver

Base Oil Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Base Oil Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global base oil market size is expected to grow from $27.39 billion in 2020 to $27.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The base oil market is expected to reach $36.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in 2021, the global automotive sector is expected to grow by double digits, with new car sales increasing by 15% and commercial vehicle sales increasing by 16%. Electric vehicle sales are expected to increase from 2.5 million in 2020 to 3.4 million in 2021. The growing automotive industry is expected to fuel the growth of the base oil market in the coming years. Advanced engine technology is driving the demand for motor oils and lubricating greases that gives compatibility to fast-moving parts and high temperatures. Moreover, engine oils that retain their viscosity, reduce engine wear to a minimum, and help assure dependability are made using high-quality base oil and best-in-class additive technology. Automotive base oil is a fluid for internal combustion engines that power automobiles, motorbikes, lawnmowers, generators, and a variety of other machinery.

Major players covered in the global base oil industry are Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Ergon Inc., Neste Oyj, Nynas AB, S-OIL CORPORATION, Sepahan Oil, Repsol S.A., Sinopec Limited, BP PLC, Evonik Industries AG, H&R Group, Saudi Aramco, and SK Lubricants Co. Ltd.

The base oil market consists of sales of base oil by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are produced from refining crude oil or synthetic material. It is the most commonly used lubricating oil. Base oil is classified as hydrocarbons with 18 to 40 carbon atoms that have a boiling point between 550 and 1050 F. The various products such as lubricating oils, motor oil, metal processing fluids, and others are manufactured with the help of base oils.

TBRC’s global base oil market report is segmented by type into mineral, synthetic, bio-based; by group into group I, group II, group III, group IV, group V; by application into automotive oil, industrial oil, metalworking fluid, greases, hydraulic oil, others.

Base Oil Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based), By Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), By Application (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Metalworking Fluid, Greases, Hydraulic Oil), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides base oil global market overview, forecast base oil global market size and growth for the whole market, base oil global market segments, and geographies, base oil global market trends, base oil global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

