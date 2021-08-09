Global Antifungals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Antifungals Market 2021-2030

Antifungals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Antifungals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the antifungals market is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2020 to $10.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The antifungals market consists of sales of antifungal drugs which are used to detect and eliminate fungal pathogens. The fungal pathogens thrive in the body under unhygienic and unclean environments. These drugs are also known as an antimycotic medication, used to treat and prevent mycoses such as athlete's foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others.

Trends In The Global Antifungals Market

Drug developers and manufacturers are scaling up the various departments such as research and development, marketing, and manufacturing through collaborations and strategic partnerships with other companies and research institutes, to expand the product portfolios. So, companies in the anti-infective drugs market should consider strategic collaborations to broaden their scope and product portfolios to increase revenues and stay competitive in the market.

Global Antifungals Market Segments:

The global antifungals market is further segmented based on drug type, end-users, route of administration, therapeutic indications and geography.

By Drug Type: Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines

End-users: Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Other Users

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

By Therapeutic Indications: Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Others

By Geography: The global antifungals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antifungals Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antifungals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antifungals market, antifungals global market share, antifungals global market players, antifungals global market segments and geographies, antifungals market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The antifungals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Antifungals Market Organizations Covered: Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Antifungals Global Market Report 2021:

