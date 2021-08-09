Global Lactose-Free Food Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Lactose-Free Food Market 2021-2030

Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the lactose-free food market is expected to grow from $11.43 billion in 2020 to $12.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The lactose-free food market consists of sales of lactose-free food and related services. Lactose is a sugar found in milk and food with ingredients including milk and whey. Lactose-free food is used as an alternative for dairy-free food items. Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called lactase that helps in breaking down milk sugar galactose to avoid stomach problems such as abdominal cramping, gas, diarrhea, and bloating in people with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free food items include soya yogurts and cheeses, oat milk, rice milk, coconut-based yogurts and cheeses, carob bars, and food with “dairy-free” and “suitable for vegan” signs.

Trends In The Global Lactose-Free Food Market

The launch of new lactose-free products is a leading trend contributing to the market expansion. In June 2019, Beckon Ice Cream, a Boston-based company, announced the introduction of lactose-free premium ice-creams made from real cream and milk. The company began distribution of its premium ice cream through Whole Foods Market stores. Beckon Ice Cream aims to maintain the taste of traditional ice cream in its dairy-full and lactose-free ice creams. This scenario of new product developments is likely to surge the revenues for the lactose-free food market over the forecast period.

Global Lactose-Free Food Market Segments:

The global lactose-free food market is further segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, source, technology and geography.

By Type: Lactose-Free Products, Lactose-Reduced Products

By Application: Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-Cream, Non-Diary Products, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others

By Source: Rice, Almond, Soy, Hemp Milks, Coconut

By Technology: Chromatographic Separation, Acid Hydrolysis, Membrane Reactor

By Geography: The global lactose-free food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lactose-Free Food Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lactose-free food global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global lactose-free food market, lactose-free food global market share, lactose-free food global market players, lactose-free food global market segments and geographies, lactose-free food global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The lactose-free food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Lactose-Free Food Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Lactose-Free Food Market Organizations Covered: Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung (OMIRA), Parmalat, Valio, Alpro, Amy's Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Daiya Foods, Edlong Dairy Technologies, Dean Foods, Emmi, Fonterra, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, General Mills, Green Valley Organics, HP Hood, Land O Lakes, Murray Goulburn, TINE Laktosefri, WhiteWave Foods.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

