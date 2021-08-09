Delivery Drone Services Market Grows At Rate Of 28% With Increased Demand For Contactless Deliveries During COVID-19

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During COVID-19, contactless distribution is expanding, and drones play a crucial role in ensuring the companies and clients get in physical contact as little as needed. Drones are heading to the sky in massive numbers during the pandemic to bring vital goods and drugs to the population under lockdown. For instance, in March 2021, Gavi, an international organization that aimed at increasing vaccine equality around the world revealed that Zipline, a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and operates delivery drones, has teamed with the Government of Ghana to assist delivery of the much-anticipated COVAX vaccinations. Zipline has been an important part of Ghana's health system, particularly when it came to providing much-needed support for COVID-19 testing in remote areas during the pandemic's peak.

The global delivery drone services market is expected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2020 to $2.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The delivery drones market size is expected to reach $5.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.4%. The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years as well as per the drone delivery market forecast.

Read More On The Global Delivery Drone Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drone-services-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global drone package delivery market are Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx, Wing Aviation LLC, Deutsche Post AG, Boeing, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmBH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone, and JD.COM.

The delivery drone services market consists of sales of drone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing contactless delivery services. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. The delivery drone service providers offer advanced services that help in various applications such as e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, and others.

TBRC’s global delivery drone services market report is segmented by package size into less than 2 kg, 2 kg to 5 kg, more than 5 kg; by range into less than or equal to 25 km, more than 25 km; by application into e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, others

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides delivery drone services market overview, forecast delivery drone services market size and growth for the whole market, delivery drone services market segments, and geographies, delivery drone services market trends, delivery drone services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Delivery Drone Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5225&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education), By Duration Of Service (Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service), By Solution (Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions), By Application (Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition And Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring), By End Use Industry (Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-servicing-repair-global-market-report

Drone Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-insurance-global-market-report

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-recreational-drones-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/