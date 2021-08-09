Ecotourism Market Size Is Projected To Reach $333.8 Billion By 2027, Registering A CAGR Of 14.3% From 2021-2027

Share This Article

Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

The rise of travel and tourism to unique destinations has shown significant resilience globally.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The ecotourism market size was $181.1 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $333.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027.The Global Ecotourism Network (GEN) defines ecotourism as "responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and creates knowledge and understanding through interpretation and education of all involved (visitors, staff and the visited)". Ecotourism is a form of tourism that unites communities, conservation, and sustainable travel. Ecotourism involves travelling to remote and pristine destinations where the fauna, flora, and cultural heritage are the center of attractions.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eco-tourism-market-A06364 Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness. As a result, stakeholders across the industry are promoting natural, unadulterated and pristine destinations to lure tourists. Preserving natural resources along with accommodating large tourists with minimal impact on the environment remains core objective for the engaged stakeholders.Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations, inclination toward exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas, and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism market. However, low availability of accommodation and limited availability of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, public-private partnerships in the form of subsidizing air routes to remote tourist destinations, improvement of transport capabilities, and providing ease of access create new opportunities in the coming years.The global tourism industry is getting impacted profoundly amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. The outbreak started in China resulting in lockdown and widespread restrictions across the country. The international departures have nosedived across the world owing to stringent air travel restrictions and lockdowns across the world. Furthermore, recent developments in resurgence of second wave of corona virus in Europe and North America are one of the major challenges the industry is expected to face in the upcoming days.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6729 Covid-19 Scenario○ Travel restrictions across the world hindered the exploration of new destinations, remote places, and sightseeing activities. The means ofpublic transportation such as buses, trains, and air were banned during the lockdown.○ Many destinations and tourist spots were closed down by governments to avoid gathering of people and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.○ Countries across the world have been building a more resilient tourism system during the post-Covid-19 pandemic period. Governments have been implementing structural transformation and offering financial stimulus for supporting the tourism sector.The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countriesSome of the major players profiled for in the ecotourism market analysis includes travel Leaders Group, LLC, Aracari Travel, FROSCH International Travel, Inc., .Undiscovered Mountains Ltd , Adventure Alternative, Intrepid Group Limited, RICKSHAW TRAVEL GROUP, G Adventures, Steppes discovery and Small World Journeys Pty LtdFor Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6729 Key Findings Of The Study○ By region, Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of global ecotourism market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.○ By traveler type, the group traveler segment led in terms of ecotourism market share, in 2019; however, the solo traveler segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.○ By age group, the Generation Y segment accounted for more than half market share of the ecotourism market in 2019; however, the Generation Z is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.○ By sales channel, the travel agent segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.○ By region, North America region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

