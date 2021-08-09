Patricia Rhine of True Ascent Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SUMNER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to inspire and engage people is the foundation for greatness in leadership. When a strong leader is at their best, the people they lead are engaged and happy to bring their best work.

A strong leader lives their values, is vulnerable when it matters, invites input and appreciates it. Strong leaders recognize the gifts of others and offer recognition when it’s deserved.

Patricia Rhine is a certified coach, organizational development consultant and the founder of True Ascent Coaching & Consulting, where she helps her clients ascend toward achieving their business aspirations and goals.

“I believe in a foundation of executive and leadership success based on sound values and clear vision,” says Tricia. “My commitment is to help leaders discover the path between where they are and where they want to be, and walk with them toward what they want to achieve.”

Tricia works primarily with executives and managers who find they are not as effective as they would like to be.

“There are a lot of people who have risen to the top because they were great practitioners, but they never were given the tools along the way to become really great leaders.” says Tricia.

Tricia helps her clients discover the insights that will actually lead them to change behaviors.

“It's incumbent upon a leader really to take a look in the mirror and reflect,” says Tricia. “What do you aspire toward? What would you ultimately like to either be different or better?”

Tricia also works with individuals looking to make a shift in careers. Tricia supports these clients as they discover what their true passion might be or their next passion might be.

“I enjoy helping other people discover their answers or their next move,” says Tricia. “Ultimately, we have to realize we are the ones putting a barrier in front of ourselves.”

Prior to launching True Ascent Coaching & Consulting, Tricia spent 38 years in organizational development and leadership development for healthcare, telecommunications and financial institutions.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked my way up and across leadership career ladders,” says Tricia. “I am proud that I have embraced my “lessons learned,” toward greater presence and compassion, that I use to the benefit of others.”

