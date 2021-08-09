ANIL UZUN Releases New Single “Alışmadım” Ft. Sezgin
ANIL UZUN releases new single “Alışmadım” ft. Sezgin. New albüm “Yok” set for release autumn 2021.LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, independent music producer, musical arranger, event organizer from Turkey returning to the stage after the pandemic. He recently announced a new album, and his latest single “Alışmadım” is out now.
ANIL UZUN commented: "Today, I am proud to announce the first taste of “Yok”. “Alışmadım” ft. Sezgin is my baby, this song means a lot to me. This song will be the legacy of my latest album.”
The highly anticipated first single off ANIL UZUN from his much buzzed about new album “Yok” was written by ANIL UZUN and Sezgin.
ANIL UZUN continues, “My single will arrive with an epic music video, directed by myself, which will offer the first glimpse into the brand new albüm that will be out in autumn 2021”.
ANIL UZUN will release his 5th album, “Yok”, coming autumn 2021 via Sony Music and Atlantic Records.
Check out “Alışmadım” ft. Sezgin, here https://aniluzun.club/.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
