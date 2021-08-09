Construction Robotics Market Witness to Reach $7.88 Bn, Globally, at 23.3% CAGR by 2027
The construction robotics market Size, Share, Growth, Key Trends and Forecast To 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improved quality, productivity, and safety and adoption of 3D printing in the construction industry drive the growth of the global construction robotics market. However, expensive nature of equipment hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of automation in the construction sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.
There is rapid adoption of 3D printing globally as an alternative for high cost for skilled labor. In addition, there is minimum wastage of building material in 3D printing process, thus driving the construction robotics market globally. However, the high cost of equipment and automation acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the construction robotics market. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe.
Leading Players:
The major players profiled in the construction robotics market include Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).
COVID-19 Scenario:
• Manufacturing of robotic equipment stopped due to lockdown imposed by governments. There has been lack of sufficient workers, shortage of raw materials, and disruption of supply chain. Manufacturing activity would start slowly as governments lift off restrictions.
• The demand for robots decreased due to stoppage of construction activities across the globe to prevent the cross-contamination. The demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown.
Key Market Segments -
By Application
• Demolition
• 3D Printing
• Material Handling
• Surveillance
By Sales Type
• New Sales
• Aftermarket
Key Findings Of The Study:
By application, the surveillance segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.
By sales type, the new sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
