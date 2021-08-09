At a CAGR of 18.2%, Construction 4.0 Market Set for Rapid Growth from 2020 to 2027 | By Type, Share

Global construction 4.0 market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid growth of the construction industry, technological advancements, and proper time management of construction sites have boosted the growth of the global construction 4.0 market . However, lack of skilled labor and capital in developing countries and rise in security threats in connected devices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness in emerging countries is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report Sample (291 Pages PDF with Insights) @IoT technologies, such as sensors, smart wearables, building information modeling, augmented reality, RFID tags, and others, are used in the construction industry for enhanced productivity, optimized use of resources, and efficient project management. For instance, the adoption of new IoT technologies, such as wearable technologies, including smart glasses, smart helmet, and sensible wearables, has augmented workplace satisfaction by 3.5% and propelled productivity by 8.5% on construction sites.Leading Players:Key companies profiled in the report include Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc, ABB Ltd, Autodesk Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CalAmp Corporation, Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Inc., and Oracle Corporation.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Construction 4.0 Market @Regional Analysis:Region-wise, the global construction 4.0 market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Segmentation:By Technology –• IoT• Artificial Intelligence• Industrial Robots• OthersBy Application –• Asset Monitoring• Predictive Maintenance• Fleet Management• Wearables• OthersMake Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10594 Key Findings Of The Study:-The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.-By solution, the hardware segment registered the highest revenue in the construction 4.0 market in 2019.-Depending on the technology, the IoT segment dominated the construction 4.0 market, in terms of revenue, in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 17.9% during the forecast period-By application, the asset monitoring segment registered the highest revenue in the construction 4.0 market in 2019.-By end user, the non-residential segment registered the highest revenue in the construction 4.0 market in 2019.-The key players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the construction 4.0 industry.-The global construction 4.0 market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.