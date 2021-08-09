Gas Meter Market is Expected to Exceed $9.7 Billion by 2022, register at CAGR of 6.6%
Increase in use of gas meters in various residential, commercial, and industrial areas for measuring the volumetric flow rate drives the market growth.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global gas meter market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Gas meters are essential for ensuring adequate gas supply of natural or liquefied petroleum gas to keep a track on the usage of gas. Gas meters are widely used in industrial, commercial, and large residential areas to maintain total usage of petroleum gas supplied by utility companies. Moreover, gas billing systems based on automated meter reading in smart meter makes the billing procedure easier than that of conventional gas meters.
Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11718
Growth in adoption of smart meters in commercial and large residential areas is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast timeframe. The mandatory installation of smart meters in households and commercial areas is anticipated to influence the gas meter market growth. In addition, increase in demand for efficient energy technologies such as implementation of IOT (Internet of Things) will further drive the demand for various smart gas meters.
On the basis of product type, the smart gas meters segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in emphasis of smart meter devices in commercial and large industrial areas. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global gas meter market. The report includes an analysis of the traditional gas meters segment as well.
On the basis of end user, the residential end-user industry segment accounted for considerable market share, owing to increase in residential power consumption. Due to economic developments and favorable government policies, the smart meters market witnessed a large demand in the residential sector; therefore, positively impacting the market growth.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11718
By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to surge in concern toward energy conservation and government regulation regarding energy management. However, the global gas meter market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for smart metering devices in the region.
The key market players analyzed in the global gas meter market report include
• General Electric
• Elster
• Itron
• ABB
• Landis+Gyr
• Badger Meter
• Aclara
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gas Meter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11718?reqfor=covid
COVID-19 scenario analysis
• The gas meter market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. The market witnessed large fall in demand, owing to large number of shutdowns in the industrial sector.
• As the demand from end users gradually decreased, the wholesale gas meter price also decreased.
• In addition, the country wise lockdown measures delayed the installation of large number of new smart meters. Companies, who already invested in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), will not resume operation until they are financially stable.
• But stockpiling practices disrupted the supply chain of vendors, and countries with mandated installation deadlines will maintain the market demand during the pandemic.
• However, shifting trend toward work from home norms and growing residential energy consumption will escalate the installation of gas meters for residential end users.
• In the post-COVID period, industry players will focus to re-asses their supply chain and consider whether sourcing from domestic players closer to operational site may improve the supply chain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn