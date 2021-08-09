Middlesex Barracks/ Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A303096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: August 8, 2021 at 1354 hours
STREET: I-89
TOWN: Waterbury and Bolton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile markers 61 and 69
WEATHER: Mostly Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher White
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Della Pagano
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Kris Lizzari
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Carolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At approximately 1354 hours, the Vermont State Police in Middlesex were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver on I-89 in the Berlin area. It was reported the offending vehicle was a white Chevy Equinox which had been stolen from Bradford, VT. The vehicle had reportedly been involved in crashes in the Barre/Berlin area. Shortly after receiving the initial reports, VSP received a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-89 in the town of Waterbury involving the same vehicle.
Investigation determined the Chevy Equinox, operated by Christopher White, 37, of Winooski was traveling northbound at high speeds when it rear ended another northbound vehicle, driven by Della Pagano, 62, of Williston. This crash caused Pagano's vehicle to cross the median where it collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Kris Lizzarti, 29, of Montpelier. Lizzarti's Toyota Carolla came to rest in the median while Pagano's Hyundai Elantra traveled over a guardrail and down an embankment.
The Chevy Equinox, driven by White, continued northbound at high rates of speed. It later crashed on I-89 in the town of Bolton.
Pagano was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Lizzarti was not injured. White was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was processed for DUI.
Traffic on I-89 was delayed for approximately 1.5 hrs. while crews normalized the scene.
It was later learned White was involved in another crash on I-89 in the town of Middlesex south of these locations where he side swiped a vehicle and continued northbound. No injuries were reported in this crash.
White was also involved in crashes in Barre City, Berlin and the initial incident in Bradford. White was lodged at NorthWest Correctional Facility. He is due in Washington County Superior Court on Monday 8/9/2021 to answer for the charges of Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally suspended License.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/2021 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.