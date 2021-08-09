Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,176 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#:   21A303096                                                

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jacob Fox

 

STATION:    Middlesex Barracks                                        

 

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME:  August 8, 2021 at 1354 hours

 

STREET:  I-89

 

TOWN:  Waterbury and Bolton

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  Mile markers 61 and 69

 

WEATHER:    Mostly Sunny        

 

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR:  Christopher White

 

AGE:    37 

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2017   

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevy

 

VEHICLE MODEL:  Equinox

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Total

 

INJURIES:  Non-life threatening

 

HOSPITAL:   University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR:  Della Pagano

 

AGE: 62

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

 

INJURIES: non-life threatening

 

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #3

 

OPERATOR: Kris Lizzari

 

AGE: 29

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Carolla

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled

 

INJURIES: none

 

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

At approximately 1354 hours, the Vermont State Police in Middlesex were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver on I-89 in the Berlin area.  It was reported the offending vehicle was a white Chevy Equinox which had been stolen from Bradford, VT.  The vehicle had reportedly been involved in crashes in the Barre/Berlin area.  Shortly after receiving the initial reports, VSP received a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-89 in the town of Waterbury involving the same vehicle.  

 

 

Investigation determined the Chevy Equinox, operated by Christopher White, 37, of Winooski was traveling northbound at high speeds when it rear ended another northbound vehicle, driven by Della Pagano, 62, of Williston.  This crash caused Pagano's vehicle to cross the median where it collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Kris Lizzarti, 29, of Montpelier.   Lizzarti's Toyota Carolla came to rest in the median while Pagano's Hyundai Elantra traveled over a guardrail and down an embankment.  

 

 

The Chevy Equinox, driven by White, continued northbound at high rates of speed.   It later crashed on I-89 in the town of Bolton.  

 

 

Pagano was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.  Lizzarti was not injured.   White was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was processed for DUI. 

 

 

Traffic on I-89 was delayed for approximately 1.5 hrs. while crews normalized the scene.

 

It was later learned White was involved in another crash on I-89 in the town of Middlesex south of these locations where he side swiped a vehicle and continued northbound.   No injuries were reported in this crash.  

 

 

White was also involved in crashes in Barre City, Berlin and the initial incident in Bradford.  White was lodged at NorthWest Correctional Facility.  He is due in Washington County Superior Court on Monday 8/9/2021 to answer for the charges of Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally suspended License. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northwest State Correctional Facility 

 

BAIL: $10,000

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/2021    1230 hours   

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident & DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.