Natasha Royer Coons Honored on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

The List Recognizes Individuals Working to Promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Technology Channels

We [want] 'to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble’ as civil rights legend John Lewis declared, to drive diversity, inclusion and belonging in our organizations.” — Natasha Royer Coons, Advantix CRO

FRISCO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natasha Royer Coons, principal and chief revenue officer of Advantix, is among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

“I am honored to be on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list,” said Royer Coons. “The telecom and technology channel is famous for being full of type A, entrepreneurial, disruptive and bold leaders. We are leveraging that same passion ‘to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble’ as civil rights legend John Lewis declared, to drive diversity, inclusion and belonging in our organizations. We will outperform, be more creative, and accelerate innovation when we have true diversity of backgrounds from race to gender to sexual orientation and more at every level of our organizations and especially at the leadership and executive levels.”

Royer Coons added that she is inspired by leaders such as Kelli Ballou-McMillan, founder of the Xposure Inclusion and Diversity Council, and Buffy Naylor, managing editor of Channel Futures. “Kelli and Buffy have been invaluable advocates for creating platforms and content that drive awareness and foster change in our industry. We all have much work to do but with focus and action, the positive change we seek will elevate the entire channel.”

Royer Coons is an accomplished business leader with more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. She founded TeraNova Consulting Group, a managed mobility and expense management provider, which merged with Advantix in 2018. Royer Coons recently was elected as president of the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA). She is ETMA’s first woman and Asian American president. She graduated from UC San Diego with a double major in Communications and Asian Studies. She earned her MBA in International Business from National University while working for Sprint.

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to turn a spotlight on the dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years. But while any number of tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they’ve launched, it’s the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going. And too often their efforts go unacknowledged.

“The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. “These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections. The Channel Futures team is proud of its role in bringing this list, spearheaded by Managing Editor Buffy Naylor, to market recognizing such a great group of individuals.”

Nominations for the premiere DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website. Between April 15 and June 15, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were thoroughly reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.

“It’s been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. “Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It’s essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it’s the right thing to do.”

